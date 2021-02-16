Elastos Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.49 Million (ELA)

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 16th. Elastos has a market cap of $67.70 million and $2.49 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $3.93 or 0.00007952 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Elastos has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007015 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001888 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000143 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000143 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 183.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.