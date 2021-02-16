Electro-Sensors (NASDAQ:ELSE) Trading 12.4% Higher

Shares of Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) traded up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.90 and last traded at $6.64. 1,029,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the average session volume of 380,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.91.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electro-Sensors stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELSE) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.17% of Electro-Sensors worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Electro-Sensors, Inc manufactures and sells industrial production monitoring and process control systems. The company manufactures and sells various monitoring systems that measure machine production and operation rates, as well as systems, which regulate the speed of related machines in production processes.

