Electroneum (ETN) Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded up 118% against the dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $131.64 million and $1.75 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000193 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 81.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,235,808,023 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

