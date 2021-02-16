Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Hits New 12-Month High at $15.19

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.09, with a volume of 955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

EKTAY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.86.

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.