Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,371 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.9% of Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $10,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the third quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.08. The company had a trading volume of 15,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,697. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $191.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.40. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 56.29%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total transaction of $39,053,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

