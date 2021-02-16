Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,878,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,701,830 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of Eli Lilly and worth $317,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,037,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,580,000 after purchasing an additional 359,479 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,575,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,504,000 after buying an additional 110,280 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,428,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,452,000 after buying an additional 83,647 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,012,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,978,000 after acquiring an additional 265,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,659,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,707,000 after acquiring an additional 72,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,807,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,606,855,525.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LLY shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.31.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.62. 42,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,697. The stock has a market cap of $195.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.