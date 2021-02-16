Elitium Price Tops $5.33 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 16th. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for $5.33 or 0.00010858 BTC on exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $160.28 million and $414,177.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00065569 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.12 or 0.00907197 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00049464 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,511.47 or 0.05118592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00024636 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00017479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00033054 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

