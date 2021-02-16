Elrond (EGLD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.26 Billion

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. One Elrond coin can now be purchased for about $133.00 or 0.00267067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Elrond has a total market cap of $2.26 billion and $222.48 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 33.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00008086 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00008975 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001558 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00005449 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,325.11 or 0.02660854 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Coin Profile

EGLD uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,199,742 coins and its circulating supply is 16,967,022 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

