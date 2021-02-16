Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Trading 6.1% Higher

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price traded up 6.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.13 and last traded at $7.11. 106,541 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 37,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.22 and a beta of -2.54.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.26 million for the quarter. Eltek had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 30.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELTK. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Eltek by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eltek by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 29,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eltek by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 28,670 shares during the last quarter.

About Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs; and flexible circuitry, such as flex and flex-rigid boards.

