ELYSIA Hits One Day Volume of $778,127.00 (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. ELYSIA has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and $778,127.00 worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELYSIA token can currently be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00061345 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.93 or 0.00265567 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.44 or 0.00083291 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00074157 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00084775 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00394425 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00186792 BTC.

ELYSIA Profile

ELYSIA’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,428,487,650 tokens. The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr . The official message board for ELYSIA is medium.com/@support_83096

Buying and Selling ELYSIA

ELYSIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

