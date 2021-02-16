Elysian Trading 21.8% Lower This Week (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One Elysian token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Elysian has a total market cap of $101,815.96 and $94,847.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $429.03 or 0.00868222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006900 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048892 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004173 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,487.44 or 0.05033780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00016607 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00033033 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

ELY is a token. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official website is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

