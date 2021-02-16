eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 504,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 646,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of eMagin stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.38 million, a P/E ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a 200 day moving average of $1.29. eMagin has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,287.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,527,985 shares of company stock worth $4,527,781. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMAN. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of eMagin by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of eMagin by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eMagin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. 10.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

