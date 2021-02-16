eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Trading Up 26.3%

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) was up 26.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 6,090,690 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 2,566,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded eMagin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.18 million, a PE ratio of -32.93 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 205,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $556,232.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,478,287.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,527,985 shares of company stock worth $4,527,781. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 75,237 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in eMagin by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 16,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in eMagin during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets organic light-emitting diode (OLED) displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super eXtended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS and OLED-XL; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS.

