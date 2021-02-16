Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) rose 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.31 and last traded at $8.25. Approximately 7,212,792 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 3,522,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Embraer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.51.

The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.82.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.36). Embraer had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Embraer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Embraer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 34,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Embraer by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 46,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

