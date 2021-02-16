EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) will post sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $8.71 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EMCOR Group.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EME. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.25.

EME stock opened at $93.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $101.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68 and a beta of 1.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP R Kevin Matz sold 10,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $877,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company designs, integrates, installs, starts-up, operates, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical and food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage, voice and data communications, fire protection, water and wastewater treatment, controls and filtration, central plant heating and cooling, plumbing, process, and piping systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber-optic lines; and heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems.

