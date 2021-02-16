Emerald Advisors LLC Has $207.53 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 550,800 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 46,819 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 71.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Emerald Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Costco Wholesale worth $207,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.24, for a total transaction of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $377.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock worth $7,878,998. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $412.00 to $419.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.08.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $353.81. 25,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $362.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $156.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

