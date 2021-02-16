Emerald Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Emerald Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,240 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,155,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,195,000 after buying an additional 150,906 shares during the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,035,000. Avory & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $29,156,000. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 278.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 146,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,360,000 after buying an additional 107,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $269.05. The company had a trading volume of 12,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,545. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.52. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $268.99.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

