Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Short Interest Update

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 838,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of EMHTF stock opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.47.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

