EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) Insider Peter Southby Purchases 13 Shares

EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) (LON:EMIS) insider Peter Southby acquired 13 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,114 ($14.55) per share, with a total value of £144.82 ($189.21).

On Saturday, February 13th, Peter Southby purchased 14 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,104 ($14.42) per share, for a total transaction of £154.56 ($201.93).

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Southby purchased 15 shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,014 ($13.25) per share, for a total transaction of £152.10 ($198.72).

Shares of EMIS Group plc (EMIS.L) stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.29) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,108 ($14.48). The stock had a trading volume of 36,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,103. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,125.96 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,058.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. EMIS Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 722 ($9.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £701.49 million and a PE ratio of 26.26.

EMIS Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare software, information technology, and related services for healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments: EMIS Health and EMIS Enterprise. The EMIS Health segment supplies integrated care technology to NHS markets, including primary, community, acute, and social care.

