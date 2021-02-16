Emma Griffin Acquires 15,000 Shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) Stock

SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) (LON:SEIT) insider Emma Griffin bought 15,000 shares of SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £15,900 ($20,773.45).
LON:SEIT opened at GBX 107.50 ($1.40) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 107.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 108.46. SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112.50 ($1.47). The stock has a market capitalization of £344.40 million and a P/E ratio of 20.58.
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Plc (SEIT.L) Company Profile
