Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $163.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) to announce $163.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Employers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $163.24 million and the highest is $163.90 million. Employers posted sales of $192.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $685.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $683.54 million to $686.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $657.09 million, with estimates ranging from $655.20 million to $658.97 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Employers.

Get Employers alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

EIG stock opened at $31.79 on Tuesday. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a market capitalization of $922.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of -0.03.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.78 per share, for a total transaction of $98,496.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,165.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 4,774 shares of company stock worth $148,307 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Employers by 254.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 238,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 170,937 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Employers by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 439,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after acquiring an additional 152,931 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,386,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Employers by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in Employers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Read More: Recession

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Employers (EIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.