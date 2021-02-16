Empty Set Dollar Market Capitalization Achieves $84.40 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $84.40 million and $416,122.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002028 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00061562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.44 or 0.00262500 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00081313 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00072591 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084712 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $209.04 or 0.00423941 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00185317 BTC.

About Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.