EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 164,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the January 14th total of 122,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty in the third quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 46.6% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,276,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after buying an additional 1,042,359 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.7% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,688,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after buying an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EMX Royalty during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Global Strategic Management Inc. raised its stake in EMX Royalty by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Management Inc. now owns 2,045,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after buying an additional 50,295 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $3.49 on Tuesday. EMX Royalty has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $3.81.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corporation, a precious and base metals royalty company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of metals and mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Haiti, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as in Norway.

