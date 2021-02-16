Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Trading 8.1% Higher

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s share price rose 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.57 and last traded at $6.51. Approximately 1,521,464 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 1,037,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enable Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.80.

Get Enable Midstream Partners alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,369 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Enable Midstream Partners by 22.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 120,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Enable Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enable Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.