Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Given New $52.00 Price Target at CIBC

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 49.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Get Enbridge alerts:

ENB traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. 421,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,357,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENB. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Enbridge by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,026,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $845,328,000 after buying an additional 7,220,481 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 650.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,687,000 after buying an additional 5,166,396 shares during the last quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd now owns 4,513,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $144,378,000 after buying an additional 3,728,901 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after buying an additional 2,085,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Enbridge by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 27,108,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $789,457,000 after buying an additional 1,687,560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.