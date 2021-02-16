Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) PT Lowered to $57.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 63.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ENB. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.19.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.76. The stock had a trading volume of 421,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,357,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.75. Enbridge has a 12-month low of $22.57 and a 12-month high of $42.50.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 200,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,408,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 23,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 650.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,960,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $190,687,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 379,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,461,000 after acquiring an additional 23,711 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

