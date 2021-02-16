Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.60

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $65.60 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.69.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Encore Wire from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Encore Wire by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,120 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 31,620 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 202.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables that are metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

