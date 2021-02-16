Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.85

Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $87.85 and last traded at $87.48, with a volume of 122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.90.

DAVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.13.

Get Endava alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 288.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,874 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Endava by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,441,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,353,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava Company Profile (NYSE:DAVA)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.