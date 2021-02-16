Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSE:EXK traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,792,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,453. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The stock has a market cap of $903.48 million, a P/E ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 1.55. Endeavour Silver has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.95.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXK. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 52.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

