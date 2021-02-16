Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $5.73. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 451,841 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

The firm has a market cap of $900.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 169,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 124,347 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,384 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 37,892 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,687,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,581,000 after purchasing an additional 402,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,790 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

