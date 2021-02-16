Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.05

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.05 and traded as high as $5.73. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 451,841 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXK shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from $5.75 to $6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Endeavour Silver has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.
The firm has a market cap of $900.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $4.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Endeavour Silver Company Profile (NYSE:EXK)
Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.
Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.