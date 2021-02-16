Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.27

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.27 and traded as high as $7.29. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at $7.28, with a volume of 1,328,022 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on EDR. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$7.75 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$4.80 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total transaction of C$432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$134,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,282 shares in the company, valued at C$6,867,794.50.

About Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

