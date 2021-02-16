Endor Protocol (EDR) 1-Day Volume Hits $3.91 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $18.20 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 17% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Endor Protocol Token Profile

Endor Protocol (EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

