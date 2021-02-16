ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Up 6.5%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s stock price shot up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.99 and last traded at $2.62. 4,728,779 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 4,598,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.46.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. The stock has a market cap of $86.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.60.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. On average, analysts expect that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Francois Roger Michelon sold 71,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $59,360.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,923 shares of company stock worth $112,120. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDRA. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in ENDRA Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

