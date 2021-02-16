Energi Reaches Market Capitalization of $106.46 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $106.46 million and $6.96 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 22% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00005743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $138.21 or 0.00284097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00008522 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.46 or 0.02654749 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,101,188 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

