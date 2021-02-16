Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Trading Up 8.9%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI)’s share price was up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.98 and last traded at $5.86. Approximately 660,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 708,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.18.
Energy Focus Company Profile (NASDAQ:EFOI)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
