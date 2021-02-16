Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 5.9%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.13. Approximately 8,971,081 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 5,172,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $2.75 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Fuels from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.67.

The firm has a market cap of $823.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.77 and a beta of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $2.30.

In related news, insider Curtis Moore sold 24,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $99,247.50. Also, VP Dee Ann Nazarenus sold 16,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.30, for a total transaction of $68,873.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $172,591 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 437,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa in-situ uranium project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

