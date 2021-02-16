Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 58.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,194 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 6.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,610,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $301,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,502 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 27,272,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,540,047 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,124,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,596,830 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,556,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,342,000 after purchasing an additional 267,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 5,030,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,091,000 after buying an additional 779,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.07%.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

