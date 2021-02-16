EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $779.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) to post $779.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EnerSys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $778.80 million and the highest is $779.90 million. EnerSys reported sales of $781.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnerSys will report full-year sales of $2.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow EnerSys.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.34 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys in the 3rd quarter worth $690,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 475,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $92.80 on Tuesday. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $96.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is presently 14.96%.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

