Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI) Trading Up 3.7%

Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) (ETR:ENI)’s stock price shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €9.21 ($10.84) and last traded at €9.21 ($10.84). 67,632 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 150% from the average session volume of 27,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.88 ($10.45).

Several research firms have weighed in on ENI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €10.30 ($12.12) price target on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on shares of Eni S.p.A. (ENI.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.23 ($10.86).

The firm has a market cap of $32.64 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €8.70 and its 200 day moving average is €7.87.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production, Gas & Power, and Refining & Marketing and Chemical segments. The company is involved in the field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 41 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, Mexico, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Bahrain, Oman, and United Arab Emirates.

