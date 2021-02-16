EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.76

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.76 and last traded at $4.73, with a volume of 76826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.84.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 271.43%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 47.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.