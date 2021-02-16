EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ENLC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

Shares of ENLC stock opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. EnLink Midstream has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $4.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $384,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,761 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 669,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 165,853 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,652,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 463,565 shares during the period. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

