Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading 5.2% Higher

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) shot up 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.26. 156,837 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 166,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.05.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $130,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 38,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

