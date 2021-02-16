Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Sells $1,176,903.51 in Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 123,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,302,709.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $13.01 on Tuesday, hitting $193.50. 2,821,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,520. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $229.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $195.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $1,273,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 374.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after buying an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 459.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after buying an additional 688,460 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

