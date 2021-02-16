Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 6.3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.81 and last traded at $193.50. Approximately 2,860,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,342,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.51.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 151.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.
In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enphase Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENPH)
Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.
Recommended Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?
Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.