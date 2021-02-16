Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Trading Down 6.3%

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) shares dropped 6.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $192.81 and last traded at $193.50. Approximately 2,860,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,342,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.51.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENPH. Truist started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $64.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 151.17, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 82,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.46, for a total value of $11,738,704.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 375,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,542,023.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 3,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $431,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,921 shares of company stock valued at $36,848,094 over the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 245.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,795,000 after purchasing an additional 92,887 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

