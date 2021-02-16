Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Enservco Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)’s share price rose 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.86 and last traded at $2.77. Approximately 2,527,136 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,528,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

About Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV)

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

