Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Entain PLC (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 320,900 shares, a growth of 28.3% from the January 14th total of 250,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 51.8 days.

GMVHF traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.11. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,531. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.76. Entain has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $20.25.

Get Entain alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.