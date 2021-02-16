Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) Trading 13.1% Higher

Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) traded up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. 1,519,847 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 674,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The firm has a market cap of $23.66 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.26.

Entera Bio (NASDAQ:ENTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Entera Bio had a negative return on equity of 128.04% and a negative net margin of 2,173.54%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Entera Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Entera Bio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates include the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and EB613 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis.

