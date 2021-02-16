Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $258.17 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) will report $258.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Envestnet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $261.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $256.63 million. Envestnet reported sales of $239.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year sales of $992.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $991.15 million to $996.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Envestnet.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Envestnet from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Envestnet from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.46.

Envestnet stock opened at $80.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of -622.23 and a beta of 1.51. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $45.53 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $2,059,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,928 shares in the company, valued at $18,854,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after buying an additional 310,879 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,859,000 after buying an additional 116,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

