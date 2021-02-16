Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Up 5.8%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.46. 587,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 376,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.89.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter.
About Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ)
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
