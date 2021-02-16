Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Shares Up 5.8%

Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)’s stock price shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.59 and last traded at $3.46. 587,194 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the average session volume of 376,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $165.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 0.89.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The medical research company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 27.05% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 70.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 287,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 119,095 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,608,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 53,263 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 896.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 130,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 117,373 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. 60.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

