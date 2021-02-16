EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,699 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 4,154 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,095 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 12,873 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in EOG Resources by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 242,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in EOG Resources by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 72,268 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in EOG Resources by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares during the period. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $61.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EOG. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.29.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

